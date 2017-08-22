Home NATIONAL Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance
Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

0
0
599b9f447233a.image
now viewing

Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

1280x720_70821B00-ARXZC
now playing

Afghan Government Applauds Trump Speech

train+crash+0706
now playing

33 People Injured In Train Crash At Station

WireAP_31acd9cf42c84fbb9a76a60e9e77f2a4_12x5_992
now playing

Japan FM: Pressure, Not Talks, Needed On NKorea

Spain_Attacks_32215.jpg-2be1a
now playing

Spain Attack Car 'Flagged For Speeding' In Paris

920×920 (8)
now playing

Mattis: IS Militants Caught In Iraq-Syria Military Vise

599aba25b40c7.image
now playing

China Scores Points Off McCain Collision

donald trump
now playing

Trump Delivers National Address On U.S. Afghan Policy

ITALY EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Magnitude Readings Vary Widely On Italy Quake

AP PAUL 2016 A USA IL
now playing

Rand Paul Protests Afghanistan Troop Increase

Texas Health and Human Services Commission
now playing

Texas Slashes Underperforming Anti-Abortion Group's Contract

(AP) – Reversing his past calls for a speedy exit, President Donald Trump has recommitted the United States to the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan.
He declared Monday night that U.S. troops must “fight to win.” He pointedly declined to disclose how many more troops will be dispatched to wage America’s longest war.
In a prime-time address to unveil his new Afghanistan strategy, Trump said the U.S. would shift away from a “time-based” approach, instead linking its assistance to results and to cooperation from the beleaguered Afghan government, Pakistan and others. He insisted it would be a “regional” strategy that addressed the roles played by other South Asian nations – especially Pakistan’s harboring of elements of the Taliban.

Related posts:

  1. Kaine Says US Must Be ‘invested’ In Afghanistan
  2. Rand Paul Protests Afghanistan Troop Increase
  3. Trump Delivers National Address On U.S. Afghan Policy
  4. Trump To Outline Afghan Strategy In National TV Address
Related Posts
train+crash+0706

33 People Injured In Train Crash At Station

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (8)

Mattis: IS Militants Caught In Iraq-Syria Military Vise

Zack Cantu 0
599aba25b40c7.image

China Scores Points Off McCain Collision

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video