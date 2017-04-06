Trump Vows To Do What’s Necessary To Protect America From Terror Attacks

(Washington, DC) — President Trump is condemning the terrorist attack in London that left at least seven dead. Speaking at an event at Ford’s Theatre, Trump vowed to do what is necessary to prevent attacks like Saturday’s from happening in the United States. He also called terrorists a “vile enemy” and said the threat of terrorism has gone on for too long.

London police shot and killed the three attackers after they drove a vehicle into people on London Bridge and then stabbed people at nearby Borough Market.