Trump Wades Deeper Into Abortion Politics As Midterms Loom
Trump Wades Deeper Into Abortion Politics As Midterms Loom
Trump Wades Deeper Into Abortion Politics As Midterms Loom

Trump Wades Deeper Into Abortion Politics As Midterms Loom

(AP) – President Donald Trump is offering catnip to conservative voters with a new administration push to strip funding from Planned Parenthood and other family planning clinics.
The initiative, announced last week, has arrived just in time for Trump to highlight it Tuesday night when he speaks at the Susan B. Anthony List’s annual “Campaign for Life Gala.” It is aimed at resurrecting parts of a Reagan-era mandate banning federally funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions, or sharing space with abortion providers.
The president of the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List says the move “will help tremendously” in the midterm elections.
Trump is far from a natural fit for conservatives, but white evangelical voters voted overwhelmingly for him in 2016.

