Home NATIONAL Trump Wants Answers About Missing Saudi Writer
Trump Wants Answers About Missing Saudi Writer
NATIONAL
0

Trump Wants Answers About Missing Saudi Writer

0
0
DONALD TRUMP
now viewing

Trump Wants Answers About Missing Saudi Writer

Nauman Hussain
now playing

Lawyer Says Limo Service Operator Isn't Guilty

HURRICANE MICHAEL
now playing

Turbocharged: How Michael Got 55 Percent Stronger In 1 Day

HURRICANE MICHALE MAKES LANDFALL
now playing

Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

FBI
now playing

FBI Chief Says 'usual process met in Kavanaugh probe

Jamal Khashoggi MISSING JOURNALIST VIDEO
now playing

Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer's Disappearance

LIMOUSINE CRASH NEW YORK OCT 2018
now playing

State Police Arrest Limousine Company Operator

EL PASO POLICEMAN AIMING GUN AT KIDS
now playing

Police Officer Who Aimed Gun At Children Sued

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

Federal Prisoner Dies In Shooting

JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018
now playing

Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding

La Feria Fire Department Adding Full Time Firefighters To Volunteer Staff

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “demanding” answers from Saudi Arabia about missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and wants to bring his fiancée to the White House.

Turkish officials have said they believe the Saudi writer and government critic was killed inside his country’s consulate in Istanbul after he visited the mission to obtain a document required to marry his Turkish fiance. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that he has a call in to his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz.  Trump says nobody knows exactly what happened and expressed hope that Khashoggi is not dead.  He says he’s spoken with the Saudis about what he called a “bad situation,” but he did not disclose details of his conversations.

Related posts:

  1. US Seeks Answers About Missing Writer From Saudi Ally
  2. Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer’s Disappearance
  3. Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding
  4. Trump Trashes Democrats’ Medicare For All Plan In Op-Ed
Related Posts
Nauman Hussain

Lawyer Says Limo Service Operator Isn’t Guilty

jsalinas 0
HURRICANE MICHAEL

Turbocharged: How Michael Got 55 Percent Stronger In 1 Day

jsalinas 0
HURRICANE MICHALE MAKES LANDFALL

Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video