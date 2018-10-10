Trump Wants Answers About Missing Saudi Writer

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “demanding” answers from Saudi Arabia about missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and wants to bring his fiancée to the White House.

Turkish officials have said they believe the Saudi writer and government critic was killed inside his country’s consulate in Istanbul after he visited the mission to obtain a document required to marry his Turkish fiance. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that he has a call in to his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. Trump says nobody knows exactly what happened and expressed hope that Khashoggi is not dead. He says he’s spoken with the Saudis about what he called a “bad situation,” but he did not disclose details of his conversations.