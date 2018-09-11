Home NATIONAL Trump Wants DACA Fight To Go To Supreme Court
Trump Wants DACA Fight To Go To Supreme Court
NATIONAL
0

Trump Wants DACA Fight To Go To Supreme Court

0
0
DACA
now viewing

Trump Wants DACA Fight To Go To Supreme Court

JIM ACOSTA VS INTERNA AND DONNY
now playing

Trump Claims Video Distributed By White House Wasn't Altered

MICHELLE OBAMA BECOMING BOOK
now playing

Trump Brushes Off Obama Book Complaint About Him

CESAR SAVOC
now playing

Pipe Bombs Defendant Faces 30-Count Indictment

Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, John Barrasso, John Thune, Roger Wicker
now playing

Senate Leader: Trump Likely To Nominate New AG

ap_18199589685313
now playing

Trump Blames Mental Illness For Bar Shooting

CALIFORNIA WILD FIRES
now playing

Burns Prevent Immediate IDs Of 5 Dead From Fire

caravan central american
now playing

Migrants Decide To Depart Mexico City With Or Without Buses

MILITARY ALONG THE BORDER
now playing

Residents Oppose Military Presence At The Border

GAVEL AND STATE OF TEXAS
now playing

Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

Wesley Lance Harvey
now playing

Father Arrested After 4 Children Die In House Fire

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he hopes a legal battle over an Obama-era program shielding young immigrants from deportation goes to the Supreme Court.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday decided to keep in place an injunction blocking Trump’s decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.  Lawsuits by California and others challenging the Trump administration’s decision will continue in federal court while the injunction remains in place.

DACA has protected 700,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas.  The Trump administration has said it moved last year to end DACA because Texas and other states threatened to sue, raising the prospect of a chaotic end to the program.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Brushes Off Obama Book Complaint About Him
  2. Residents Oppose Military Presence At The Border
  3. Democrats Eye Trump’s Tax Returns But Expect Long Fight
  4. Michelle Obama Rips Trump In New Book
Related Posts
JIM ACOSTA VS INTERNA AND DONNY

Trump Claims Video Distributed By White House Wasn’t Altered

jsalinas 0
MICHELLE OBAMA BECOMING BOOK

Trump Brushes Off Obama Book Complaint About Him

jsalinas 0
CESAR SAVOC

Pipe Bombs Defendant Faces 30-Count Indictment

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video