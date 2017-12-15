Home NATIONAL Trump Wants Death For Anyone Who Kills A Cop
(AP) – President Donald Trump is calling for the death penalty for anyone convicted of killing a police officer.  Trump, while speaking at the FBI National Academy in Virginia on Friday, pledged to support law enforcement officers and condemned those who attack them.

During the presidential campaign, Trump pledged to sign an executive order as president that would demand capital punishment for cop killers.  He has yet to do so.

The president was warmly received by the crowd of local law enforcement officers who cheered his calls for a crackdown on gangs and an end to chain migration.  The president painted a dark picture of a nation under siege by crime, at one moment wondering aloud “What the hell is going on in Chicago?”  The crowd laughed.

