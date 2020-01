(AP) – President Donald Trump says he thinks NATO should be expanded to include nations in the Middle East. He even is suggesting a new name for the 70-year-old alliance: “NATOME” (nay-TOE-me) short for NATO-Middle East.

Trump says he also wants to see more NATO troops in the Middle East because problems there are international in scope. He says he spoke about NATO’s role during a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday and suggested the new name.