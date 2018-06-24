Home NATIONAL Trump Wants Those Who ‘invade’ sent right back
Trump Wants Those Who ‘invade’ sent right back
(AP) – President Donald Trump says people who “invade” the U.S. must immediately be sent back to their countries and not be given a court hearing.  Trump tweets Sunday that the U.S. immigration system is “laughed at all over the world” and is “very unfair” to individuals using legal avenues to gain entry.

Trump says: “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order.”

Last week, Trump reversed a policy of separating families entering the U.S. illegally at the border with Mexico.  The House is expected to vote on immigration legislation later this week.

