Trump Wants To Switch Focus, Push For Economic Reopening

President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News virtual town hall from the Lincoln Memorial, Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Donald Trump acknowledges fear on both sides of the coronavirus crisis, with some Americans worried about getting sick while others are concerned about losing jobs. But Trump says the nation is ready to begin reopening the economy. His advisers believe that will be essential for his reelection chances in November. In a “virtual” town hall televised Sunday night from inside the Lincoln Memorial, the president fielded Americans’ questions about their coronavirus concerns. He stuck to his relentlessly optimistic view of the nation’s ability to rebound soon, saying, “It is all working out.”

