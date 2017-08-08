Trump Warns North Korea About Threats

(Bedminster, NJ) — President Trump is warning North Korea following reports the country has miniaturized a nuclear warhead.

Speaking to reporters, the President said North Korea will be met with — quote — “fire and fury” if it keeps making threats against the U.S. Trump said the U.S. response to threats from the North would be like nothing the world has ever seen.

A study by the Defense Intelligence Agency obtained by the “Washington Post” also reveals the rogue nation controls at least 60 nuclear weapons.