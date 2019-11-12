Trump Weighs In On Supreme Court, Immigration

(AP) – The Supreme Court’s conservative majority seems prepared to allow the Trump administration to end a program that allows some immigrants to work legally in the United States and protects them from deportation. There did not appear to be any support among the five conservatives for the challengers to the administration’s decision to wind down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It currently protects an estimated 660,000 immigrants who came to the United States as children.

Several justices indicated that the administration has provided a sufficient reason for wanting to do away with the program or that courts should not be reviewing the executive branch’s discretionary decisions. The high court’s decision is expected by June, at the height of the 2020 presidential campaign.