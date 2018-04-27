Trump Welcomes Merkel To White House

(AP) – President Donald Trump is saying the United States is “not going to be played” when it comes to peace talks with North Korea. Trump sat alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House on Friday and said that talks on the divided Korean peninsula have “never gone this far.”

Trump spoke hours after Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to visit south of the demarcation line between the two Koreas, meeting with President Moon Jae-in. They pledged in a joint statement to seek a formal end to the Korean War by year’s end and to rid their peninsula of nuclear weapons, without specifying how it would be achieved.

Trump credited his own leadership for why talks will “be different” in these negotiations