Trump Welcomes Merkel To White House
Trump Welcomes Merkel To White House

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Arrives To White House For Visit With President Trump
Trump Welcomes Merkel To White House

Judge Orders House Arrest For Bill Cosby

Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill To Display Ten Commandments

3 Flight Crew Members Killed In Chopper Crash

Britain's New Prince Is Named Louis Arthur Charles

Tom Brokaw Denies Sexual Misconduct Claim By NBC Reporter

Harvey Recovery Funds May Prioritize Wealthy, Advocates Say

Trump Hails 'conclusive' Committee Report

UN Chief Applauds 'truly historic' Koreas Summit

20 States Seek To Block Obama's Health Care Law

Church Gunman Vowed Not To Hurt Anyone 5 Years Earlier

(AP) – President Donald Trump is saying the United States is “not going to be played” when it comes to peace talks with North Korea.  Trump sat alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House on Friday and said that talks on the divided Korean peninsula have “never gone this far.”

Trump spoke hours after Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to visit south of the demarcation line between the two Koreas, meeting with President Moon Jae-in.  They pledged in a joint statement to seek a formal end to the Korean War by year’s end and to rid their peninsula of nuclear weapons, without specifying how it would be achieved.

Trump credited his own leadership for why talks will “be different” in these negotiations

