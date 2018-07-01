Home NATIONAL Trump Wishes For Better Libel Laws After Book Slams Him
Trump Wishes For Better Libel Laws After Book Slams Him
(AP) – President Donald Trump is plainly agitated by a new book that portrays him as dysfunctional.

He’s bemoaning what he called the country’s “very weak” libel laws and making the case that he’s actually “really smart,” as he put it, and indeed, a “very stable genius.”

Trump is pushing back against “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” The book by Michael Wolff paints him as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

Trump defended his mental competence in a series of tweets Saturday. Later he addressed reporters, and said he went to “the best colleges,” made billions, succeeded on TV and became president in his first try.

