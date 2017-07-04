Home WORLD Trump, Xi Meet Again – In Shadow Of Missile Strikes On Syria
(AP) – The U.S. missile strikes on Syria are overshadowing the second day of talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng).
When the leaders meet Friday, North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and the U.S-China trade imbalance as well as other points of tension are expected to be discussed.
Trump and his wife, Melania, hosted Xi and his wife for dinner Thursday night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in south Florida. Not long after dinner the U.S. announced the missile barrage on an air base in Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack against civilians.
The White House has downplayed expectations for a breakthrough on U.S-China issues like trade and tariffs, insisting that the 24-hour summit is mostly an introductory meeting for Trump and Xi.

