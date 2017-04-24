Home NATIONAL Trump’s 100 Days: A Rattled Establishment, Some Surprises
Trump’s 100 Days: A Rattled Establishment, Some Surprises
NATIONAL
0

Trump’s 100 Days: A Rattled Establishment, Some Surprises

0
0
170203110444-trump-phone-call-putin-exlarge-169
now viewing

Trump’s 100 Days: A Rattled Establishment, Some Surprises

KURV Early Voting 04-2017
now playing

Early Voting

1493023733034
now playing

US Defense Sec'y Mattis In Afghanistan To Discuss War Needs

1492723381_10049462+1atrump042117
now playing

As Budget Deadline Looms, Trump Pushes Border Wall Funding

WireAP_a0e58078b0394ef78d95bd4374c18c77_12x5_1600
now playing

Pence Cites 'Challenging Times' To Troops In American Samoa

button-early-vote
now playing

Early Voting Locations For Hidalgo and Cameron County

AUTO ACCIDENT
now playing

Charges Pending Against Driver In Deadly Expressway Wreck In Weslaco

tomas yarrington
now playing

Ex-Tamps Governor Reportedly To Be Extradited To U.S. Before Mexico

898881-797409101
now playing

Duterte Says He Can Be 50 Times More Brutal Than Terrorists

France Election
now playing

The Latest: Long Lines In Montreal As French Nationals Vote

KKJ
now playing

American Flight Attendant To Angry Passenger: 'Hit Me'

(AP) – President Donald Trump has rattled Washington, startled world leaders with his unpredictability and won their praise for a surprise strike on Syria. And that is all in the first 100 days,
He’s endured the steady drip of investigations and seemingly endless public personnel drama.
Trump campaigned on a promise of instant disruption, but indirectly acknowledged that change doesn’t come quickly to Washington. He showed signs that he feels the weight of the office, discussing the “heart” required to do the job.
Although he retains his signature bravado and a salesman’s confidence in his upward trajectory, he displays an awareness that many of his own expectations for his first 100 days in office have not been met. Trump suggested in an interview that “the 100 day” measurement “is not very meaningful.”
EDITOR’S NOTE – One in a series of stories assessing the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency. The 100-day milestone is Saturday.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Trump Calls 100-Day Benchmark ‘Ridiculous’
  2. Trump’s Budget Chief Says Money For Border Wall A Must
  3. ‘Drain The Swamp’ More A Trump Slogan Than A Practice So Far
  4. Trump Tells ‘Dreamers’ To Rest Easy, Targets Criminals
Related Posts
1492723381_10049462+1atrump042117

As Budget Deadline Looms, Trump Pushes Border Wall Funding

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_a0e58078b0394ef78d95bd4374c18c77_12x5_1600

Pence Cites ‘Challenging Times’ To Troops In American Samoa

Zack Cantu 0
godwin

Funeral Services Held For Ohio Victim Of Facebook Killer

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video