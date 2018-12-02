Home NATIONAL Trump’s $4.4T Budget Features Soaring Deficits
Trump’s $4.4T Budget Features Soaring Deficits
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump’s $4.4T Budget Features Soaring Deficits

0
0
congress-budget-deficit
now viewing

Trump’s $4.4T Budget Features Soaring Deficits

donald trump jr. and wife vanessa
now playing

Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife Exposed To White Powder

GRAND CANYON HELICOPTER CRASH-1
now playing

Family, Friends ID Grand Canyon Crash Victims

MYANMAR MUSLIMS
now playing

'I feel trapped': Violence Fuels Fear Among Myanmar Muslims

dont drink and drive
now playing

Man Fails To Make Case That DWI Laws Discriminate Against Alcoholics

murder
now playing

Four Teens Charged With Murder Over Stolen Backpack

Humansmuggling_1476984976253_4287196_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Human Smugglers Arrested, Immigrants Rescued In Matamoros

policelights_1500806570367_10111519_ver1_0
now playing

New Digital Tool Available To Quicken Emergency Response Times

filemon vela
now playing

Vela Introduces Bill To Beef Up Port Staffing

DRUG CARTELS GUN BATTLES MEXIO VIOLENCE MEXICO
now playing

Mexico: 2 Missing Police Probably Held By Drug Cartel

investigation generic
now playing

High Level Of Alcohol Found In Autopsy Of Texas State Pledge

(AP) – President Donald Trump is sending Congress a $4.4 trillion spending plan that provides a huge increase in defense spending while cutting taxes by $1.5 trillion over the next decade. The result is soaring budget deficits.

Trump’s first budget last year projected that the government would achieve a small surplus by 2027. But the new budget never gets to balance. It proposes $7.1 trillion in red ink over the next decade, basically doubling last year’s forecast.

The new plan, for the 2019 budget year, seeks increases in such areas as building the border wall and fighting the opioid epidemic. Complicating matters, Trump last week signed a $300 billion measure to boost defense and domestic spending, negating many of the cuts in his new budget plan.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  2. Congress Takes On Immigration Issue Amid Election Pressures
  3. Senate GOP To Introduce Trump’s Immigration Plan
  4. White House Grappling With Fallout From Aide’s Resignation
Related Posts
donald trump jr. and wife vanessa

Police: Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Exposed To White Powder

jsalinas 0
GRAND CANYON HELICOPTER CRASH-1

Family, Friends ID Grand Canyon Crash Victims

jsalinas 0
filemon vela

Vela Introduces Bill To Beef Up Port Staffing

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video