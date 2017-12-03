Trump’s Actions Raise Fears About Access To Government Data

(AP) – The administration of President Donald Trump has made a series of moves that have alarmed groups with a stake in public access to information.

Some historians, librarians, journalists, scientists and others are so concerned they have organized “data rescue” sessions, downloading and archiving federal databases they fear could be taken down.

Already, some government websites have removed reports related to climate change. The U.S. Department of Agriculture removed animal cruelty data from its website, prompting protests from animal welfare advocates.

Previous presidential transitions have triggered fears about access to government data, but not on this scope.

The White House declined comment, but Trump supporter and Republican operative Ben Marchi noted that the administration publicly released a list of Supreme Court candidates before announcing Trump’s selection of Neil Gorsuch.