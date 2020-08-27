NATIONAL

Trump’s Big Night: Expect Talk Of GOP Progress, Dem Anarchy

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. Though Trump has been president for three-and-a-half years, his rhetoric on the state of the nation has remained bleak. And as he prepares to deliver his second acceptance speech on Thursday, Aug. 26, the president faces a country in crisis, one gripped by a once-in-a-century pandemic, a battered economy, racial reckoning and a massive hurricane taking aim at the Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — Four years ago, Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for president with a dark convention speech that painted a dystopian portrait of an America in decline. And he offered a singular solution: “I alone can fix it.” This time, trailing in the polls for reelection, Trump will position himself as the last remaining defense against radical forces threatening the American way of life. While Trump has centered his recent stump speech on anarchists that he depicts as overrunning city streets, aides signal that Thursday’s acceptance speech will not be as dark as his infamous “American carnage” inaugural address.

