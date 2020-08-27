Trump’s Big Night: Expect Talk Of GOP Progress, Dem Anarchy

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. Though Trump has been president for three-and-a-half years, his rhetoric on the state of the nation has remained bleak. And as he prepares to deliver his second acceptance speech on Thursday, Aug. 26, the president faces a country in crisis, one gripped by a once-in-a-century pandemic, a battered economy, racial reckoning and a massive hurricane taking aim at the Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)