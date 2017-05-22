Home NATIONAL Trump’s Budget Proposal Includes Huge Cuts To Food Stamps
Trump’s Budget Proposal Includes Huge Cuts To Food Stamps
NATIONAL
0

Trump’s Budget Proposal Includes Huge Cuts To Food Stamps

0
0
FOOD STAMPS
now viewing

Trump’s Budget Proposal Includes Huge Cuts To Food Stamps

SPACE STATION
now playing

NASA Orders Up Urgent Spacewalking Repairs At Space Station

AMBULANCE-3
now playing

Boy Dies After Stepping Into Puddle With Downed Power Line

school chairs classroom
now playing

Texas Bathroom Bill Could Expose Secrets Of Transgender Kids

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
now playing

Iranian President Calls US Relations 'a curvy road'

THE RUSSIAN PROBE MICAHEL FLYNN
now playing

Senator Pledges 'to get to the truth' In Probe

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Delay In Court Case Deepens Health Insurance Uncertainty

TRUMP IN ISRAEL
now playing

Trump Says A 'lot of love' Will Help Bring Peace

police20lights20generic
now playing

Police Safe Zone Unsafe For 2 Busted For Selling Stolen Item

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Woman Slain As Boyfriend Shoots At Another Man

TEXTING AND DRIVING
now playing

Texas Lawmakers Send Texting While Driving Ban To Governor

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.

Trump’s blueprint for the 2018 budget year comes out Tuesday. It includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

All told, according to people familiar with the plan, Trump’s budget includes $1.7 trillion over 10 years in cuts from such so-called mandatory programs. That includes cuts to pensions for federal workers and higher contributions toward those pension benefits, as well as cuts to refundable tax credits paid to the working poor.

Related posts:

  1. AP Source: Ford Replaces CEO In Push To Transform Business
  2. DAVIS RANKIN
  3. Man Sentenced In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator
  4. Valley Sees Notable Drop In Unemployment In April
Related Posts
SPACE STATION

NASA Orders Up Urgent Spacewalking Repairs At Space Station

jsalinas 0
THE RUSSIAN PROBE MICAHEL FLYNN

Senator Pledges ‘to get to the truth’ In Probe

jsalinas 0
Healthcare_reform

Delay In Court Case Deepens Health Insurance Uncertainty

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video