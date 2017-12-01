Home NATIONAL Trump’s Choice To Lead Pentagon Appears Before Senators Today
(AP) — Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis is in line to be the first career military officer to serve as defense secretary in more than a half-century.

He’s scheduled to testify today before the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is expected to broadly approve his nomination.

In prepared remarks for the hearing, Mattis expresses unqualified support for traditional U.S. international alliances. Mattis says, “History is clear: Nations with strong allies thrive and those without them wither.”

In contrast, during the White House campaign, Trump insisted that U.S. treaty allies and security partners pay more for their own defense and for hosting American forces on their soil.

