Trump’s Critique Of Sessions Reflects Long-Held Frustrations

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s extraordinary public denouncement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions reflected a long-simmering frustration with one of his staunchest allies, but was not a calculated attempt to force Sessions from the Cabinet. That’s according to two Trump advisers.
For weeks, Trump has seethed about Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the federal investigation into whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia during last year’s election. On Wednesday, Trump told The New York Times that he would never have appointed Sessions to the post if he had known the former Alabama senator would make that decision.
Trump tells the paper: “Sessions should have never recused himself. And if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else.”

