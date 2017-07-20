Home NATIONAL Trump’s Embrace Of Russia Raises Concerns With Top Advisers
Trump's Embrace Of Russia Raises Concerns With Top Advisers
Trump’s Embrace Of Russia Raises Concerns With Top Advisers

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s persistent overtures toward Russia are placing him increasingly at odds with his national security and foreign policy advisers, who have long urged a more cautious approach to dealing with the foreign adversary.

The uneasy dynamic between the president and top aides has been exacerbated by the revelation this week of an extended dinner conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the recent G-20 summit in Germany. The previously undisclosed conversation, which occurred a few hours after their official bilateral meeting, raised red flags with advisers already concerned by the president’s tendency to shun protocol and press ahead with outreach toward Russia, according to two U.S. officials and three top foreign officials.

The officials spoke only on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

