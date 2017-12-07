Home NATIONAL Trump’s FBI Pick To Face Questions About Independence
(AP) – President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI faces a confirmation hearing Wednesday that will undoubtedly focus on the political tumult surrounding his nomination.
Both Democrats and Republicans will want assurances of Christopher Wray’s independence from the White House. And they will want to know how he would operate under a president who is said to have demanded loyalty from Comey and who has appeared insensitive to the boundary between the White House and the FBI.
Wray’s nomination comes after Trump abruptly fired the former director, James Comey, amid an FBI investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.
Those close to Wray, a former top official in the Bush administration’s Justice Department, say he will be a steady hand at a time of tumult.

