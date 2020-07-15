Trump’s Former Doctor Wins Runoff For Texas House District 13

Dr. Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor, is the winner of Tuesday’s primary for Texas’ 13th Congressional District.

Jackson defeated Josh Winegarner by 55-to-45-percent of the vote. President Donald Trump had endorsed Jackson, while Winegarner was supported by outgoing Congressman Mac Thornberry.

Jackson is a retired Navy admiral who was once nominated to be the Secretary of Veterans Affairs. He will face Democratic candidate Gus Trujillo in November. The district stretches from North Texas to the Panhandle.