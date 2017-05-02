Home NATIONAL Trump’s Go-It-Alone Strategy Carries Its Own Risks
(AP) – Like his predecessor, President Donald Trump seized on a go-it-alone strategy for fast-tracking his agenda. It took him two weeks to run into the nation’s system of checks and balances.

The legal battle over his executive order on immigration is a surprisingly early demonstration of a lesson all presidents learn eventually. Governing by executive action may appear faster, but it carries its own legal and political risks.

President Barack Obama found one of his most sweeping actions, the expansion of a program deferring deportation for some immigrants, blocked by the courts, while Republicans blasted him for what they said was an abuse of power.

Republicans have been notably quiet as Trump has taken a similar approach, particularly taking advantage of the precedent giving the president broad leeway on immigration.

