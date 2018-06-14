Home NATIONAL Trump’s Halt Of ‘war games’ In Korea Could Weaken Defenses
Trump's Halt Of 'war games' In Korea Could Weaken Defenses
NATIONAL
Trump’s Halt Of ‘war games’ In Korea Could Weaken Defenses

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
Trump’s Halt Of ‘war games’ In Korea Could Weaken Defenses

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend major U.S. military exercises in South Korea could weaken allied defenses, depending on the length and scope of the hiatus.  But the potential damage seems even greater in the diplomatic arena, given Trump’s failure to consult allies on this in advance.

Analysts with experience in U.S.-Asia policy were shaken by Trump’s characterization of the military drills as provocations and “war games.” Those are terms the North Koreans have used for years to argue that the U.S. is a hostile nation and to justify its development of nuclear missiles and long-range missiles.  The Pentagon still has not explained publicly which specific military exercises will be postponed or canceled.

