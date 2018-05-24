Home NATIONAL Trump’s Letter To Kim Was Dictated To Bolton
Trump's Letter To Kim Was Dictated To Bolton
Trump’s Letter To Kim Was Dictated To Bolton

Trump United States North Korea
Trump’s Letter To Kim Was Dictated To Bolton

(AP) – Donald Trump’s letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was dictated by the president to his national security adviser, John Bolton.  That’s according to Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, who met with Bolton at the White House on Thursday, hours after Trump announced he was withdrawing from a planned summit with Kim next month.

Gardner told The Associated press that Bolton described the letter as a “wake-up” to Kim, who had shown a change in attitude after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.  The senator cited the North Koreans’ refusal to return phone calls to the administration and turning down high-level talks with South Korea.  He said North Korea had shown a “lack of seriousness” in negotiating on denuclearization.  In the letter, Trump cited “hostility” from North Korea, but kept open the possibility for dialogue.

