Home NATIONAL Trump’s New Communications Director Isn’t New To His Ways
Trump’s New Communications Director Isn’t New To His Ways
NATIONAL
0

Trump’s New Communications Director Isn’t New To His Ways

0
0
getty-hope-hicks-foto-nueva-02343
now viewing

Trump’s New Communications Director Isn’t New To His Ways

081817Sky41130amKDFWBCME01_mpg_12_06_25_07_1503076035758_3934752_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Confederate Flag No Longer Waves At Six Flags Over Texas

CONFEDERATE+MONUMENT
now playing

The Latest: Family: Remove Arlington's Confederacy Monument

170723114818-05-san-antonio-tx-truck-0723-exlarge-169
now playing

Man Arrested After 23 Immigrants Found In Semi Near El Paso

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Fundraiser Aims To Counter 'Free Speech' Rally

premium_landscape
now playing

Boston, Cradle Of Liberty, Braces For Spirited Protests

170815105439-bannon-trump-breitbart-780×439
now playing

Trump Dumps Bannon, Who Returns To Conservative Website

gettyimages-682637522
now playing

Evangelical Advisers Stay With Trump As Others Criticize Him

Army Helicopter Crash
now playing

Helicopter Crew Had Life Vests, Air Bottles During Crash

081817_clinton-647×485
now playing

Man Arrested After 3 Children Found Dead In Maryland Home

policelights_1500806570367_10111519_ver1_0
now playing

The Latest: Jacksonville Shooting Leaves 2 Officers Injured

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s latest communications director comes to the job as a political neophyte but with years of experience in Trump’s orbit.

Hope Hicks is 28 and has served Trump as a public relations aide and worked on his campaign. She succeeds another flamboyant New York businessman, Anthony Scaramucci, whose 11-day tenure as White House communications director ended after an expletive-filled tirade to a reporter.

Those who have worked with Hicks describe the shy, former teen model as trustworthy. She avoids the spotlight, unlike colleagues who get under Trump’s skin by letting their profiles rise, and she doesn’t do television appearances.

Don’t look for Hicks to try to curb Trump’s tweeting. She has said Trump’s tweets can speak to the power of his presence and personality.

No related posts.

Related Posts
CONFEDERATE+MONUMENT

The Latest: Family: Remove Arlington’s Confederacy Monument

Danny Castillon 0
premium_landscape

Boston, Cradle Of Liberty, Braces For Spirited Protests

Danny Castillon 0
170815105439-bannon-trump-breitbart-780×439

Trump Dumps Bannon, Who Returns To Conservative Website

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video