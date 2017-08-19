Trump’s New Communications Director Isn’t New To His Ways

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s latest communications director comes to the job as a political neophyte but with years of experience in Trump’s orbit.

Hope Hicks is 28 and has served Trump as a public relations aide and worked on his campaign. She succeeds another flamboyant New York businessman, Anthony Scaramucci, whose 11-day tenure as White House communications director ended after an expletive-filled tirade to a reporter.

Those who have worked with Hicks describe the shy, former teen model as trustworthy. She avoids the spotlight, unlike colleagues who get under Trump’s skin by letting their profiles rise, and she doesn’t do television appearances.

Don’t look for Hicks to try to curb Trump’s tweeting. She has said Trump’s tweets can speak to the power of his presence and personality.