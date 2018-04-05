Home NATIONAL Trump’s New ‘Stormy’ Story Stuns Many In West Wing
(AP) – President Donald Trump is insisting that his reimbursement of a 2016 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels had nothing to do with his election campaign.
But the surprise revelation of the president’s payment clashed with his past statements, and has created new legal headaches and stunned many in the West Wing.
White House aides were blindsided when Trump’s recently added attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Wednesday night that the president had repaid Michael Cohen for $130,000 that was given to Daniels to keep her quiet before the 2016 election about her allegations of an affair with Trump. Giuliani’s revelation seemed to contradict Trump’s past statements.

