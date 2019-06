President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, June 3, 2019 on the opening day of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, June 3, 2019 on the opening day of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

The President and First Lady Melania Trump are visiting historic Westminster Abbey in London. They placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

Earlier today, Queen Elizabeth gave the Trumps a tour of parts of Buckingham Palace. News photographers captured the group viewing the Queen’s vast royal collection of gifts and historical memorabilia. The President and First Lady also had a private lunch with the Queen.