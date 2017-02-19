Home NATIONAL Trump’s Revised Travel Ban Targets Same Countries
(AP) — A draft of President Donald Trump’s revised immigration ban targets the same seven countries listed in his original executive order and exempts travelers who already have a visa to travel to the U.S., even if they haven’t used it yet.  A senior administration official says the order, which Trump revised after federal courts held up his original immigration and refugee ban, will target only those same seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

The official says that green-card holders and dual citizens of the U.S. and any of those countries are exempt. The new draft also no longer directs authorities to single out — and reject — Syrian refugees when processing new visa applications.  The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the order before it’s made public. The official noted that the draft is subject to change ahead of its signing, which Trump said could come sometime this week.

