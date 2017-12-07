Home NATIONAL Trumps Says Putin Favored Clinton For President
Trumps Says Putin Favored Clinton For President
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trumps Says Putin Favored Clinton For President

0
0
DONALD TRUMP AND PUTIN
now viewing

Trumps Says Putin Favored Clinton For President

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly
now playing

DHS Chief Has Doubts About Legality Of Immigration Program

AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Afghan Official: Gunmen Abduct, Kill 7 Civilians From A Bus

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
now playing

Ex-Brazilian President Silva Convicted Of Corruption

gregg abbott
now playing

Gov. Abbott Expected To Announce Re-Election Campaign Friday

FACE SCANS AT AIRPORT
now playing

Face Scans For Americans Flying Abroad Stir Privacy Issues

Soldier Arrested-Hawaii
now playing

Soldier Stayed In Army Despite Support For Islamic State

MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH IN MISSISSIPPI
now playing

Charges Possible For Taking Marine Crash Debris

Trump_49378.jpg-deeda
now playing

As Russia Scandal Touches His Son, Trump Privately Rages

3db581f559ba43cbb1a4da223d8b240a-780×558
now playing

Face Scans For Americans Flying Abroad Stir Privacy Issues

GAVEL
now playing

Prosecutor Seeks High Court Review Of Texas Police Shooting

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he gets along “very, very well” with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But he says the Russian leader would have preferred to have his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton in the White House.

Trump tells Christian broadcast station CBN in an interview taped Wednesday that Clinton would have weakened the U.S. military and driven up energy prices – two things Putin would have welcomed.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the Russian government meddled in the 2016 election to bolster Trump, and to hurt Clinton.

Trump also says in his first interview following a lengthy face-to-face meeting with Putin that he thinks the two “get along very, very well.” But he says Putin will always want “what’s good for Russia, and I want what’s good for the United States.”

Related posts:

  1. Emails Show Trump Jr. Embraced Help Said To Be From Kremlin
  2. As Russia Scandal Touches His Son, Trump Privately Rages
  3. Trump’s FBI Pick To Face Questions About Independence
  4. Face Scans For Americans Flying Abroad Stir Privacy Issues
Related Posts
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly

DHS Chief Has Doubts About Legality Of Immigration Program

jsalinas 0
Soldier Arrested-Hawaii

Soldier Stayed In Army Despite Support For Islamic State

jsalinas 0
MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH IN MISSISSIPPI

Charges Possible For Taking Marine Crash Debris

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video