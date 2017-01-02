Home NATIONAL Trump’s Secretary Of State Pick Headed For Senate Approval
Trump's Secretary Of State Pick Headed For Senate Approval
NATIONAL
Trump’s Secretary Of State Pick Headed For Senate Approval

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s nomination of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state is headed toward Senate confirmation after several Democrats crossed party lines to back the former Exxon Mobil CEO.

The vote, scheduled for today, comes as tension continues to build among congressional Republicans and Democrats over Trump’s executive order on immigrants and refugees.

Several other votes on Trump nominees also are planned in Senate committees.

Republicans say they will try anew to push nominees for health secretary and treasury secretary through the Senate Finance Committee.

Democrats said both men had lied to Congress about their financial background and blocked earlier votes. Both men said they’d done nothing wrong.

A vote also is planned in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Trump’s choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

