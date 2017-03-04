Home NATIONAL Trump’s Son-In-Law Slated To Make A Visit To Iraq Monda
(AP) – President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is due to spend Monday in Iraq with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a senior administration official said.

 
The official did not release additional details about the trip that Kushner is taking with Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford. The official said that Kushner wanted to see the situation in Iraq for himself and show support for the Baghdad government.

 
The official, who confirmed the trip late Sunday, wasn’t authorized to speak about confidential meetings by name and demanded anonymity.

