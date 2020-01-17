NATIONAL

Trump’s Trial Begins At The Start Of An Election Year

In this image from video, presiding officer Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swears in members of the Senate for the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

(AP) – The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has opened in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says new evidence reinforces the need for senators to call additional witnesses. Pelosi warned senators not to become “all the president’s henchmen.” Trump derided the proceedings anew as a “hoax.” All the senators stood on Thursday and swore an oath of “impartial justice” as jurors for the historic proceeding. Chief Justice John Roberts presided in his black Supreme Court robe. The full trial will begin next week.

