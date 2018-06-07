Home WORLD Trump’s UK Trip Includes Palace Pomp, Aims To Avoid Protests
Trump’s UK Trip Includes Palace Pomp, Aims To Avoid Protests
WORLD
0

Trump’s UK Trip Includes Palace Pomp, Aims To Avoid Protests

0
0
DONALD TRUMP AND TERESA MAY
now viewing

Trump’s UK Trip Includes Palace Pomp, Aims To Avoid Protests

Kino Jimenez threw drink at MAGA supporter-1
now playing

Man Arrested After Taking Trump Backer's MAGA Hat

HARVEY FLOOD DAMAGE
now playing

Texas Fails To Enforce Flood Insurance Rules

Ricky Wright SHOT BY MOTHER TRYING TO STEALE SUV
now playing

Woman Shoots Man Trying To Take SUV With Kids

29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi
now playing

Authorities: Texas Mom With Drug Debt Sold Son For $2,500

PORTER WATER TOWER ACCIDENT
now playing

1 Killed In Accident On Texas Water Tower

CHINES SEPAK TO THIA ABOUT BOAT SINKING
now playing

Chinese Envoy Speaks To Thais After Boat Sinking

Democratic state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon AND Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill
now playing

Indiana Lawmaker Comes Forward To Accuse AG Hill

CHRIS BROWN HITS PHOTOG
now playing

Brown Arrested, Accused Of Hitting Photographer

GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now playing

Dems Want To Focus High Court Fight On Abortion, Health Care

immigrant children immigration
now playing

Feds Using DNA To Help Reunite Immigrant Kids With Parents

(AP) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain next week will take him to a palace, a country mansion and a castle – and keep him away from noisy protests in London.  Prime Minister Theresa May’s office says Trump arrives Thursday and will attend a dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, Winston Churchill’s birthplace.

The next day, he and May will visit a defense site and hold talks at Chequers, the prime minister’s country retreat. Then Trump will travel to Windsor Castle for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II.  The Friday itinerary keeps the president away from London, where anti-Trump protests are expected.

Trump plans to spend the weekend in Scotland, where he owns two golf courses. He’s due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland July 16.

Related posts:

  1. Crunch Time For UK PM May As She Seeks Unity On Brexit Plan
  2. Narrowing The List: 3 judges Top Trump’s List
  3. Trump Says Tariffs To Kick In Against China
  4. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
Related Posts
CHINES SEPAK TO THIA ABOUT BOAT SINKING

Chinese Envoy Speaks To Thais After Boat Sinking

jsalinas 0
800

Crunch Time For UK PM May As She Seeks Unity On Brexit Plan

Zack Cantu 0
download (1)

Elon Musk Offers Engineers To Help Cave Rescue

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video