Trump’s Use Of Malaria Drug Likely To Be Welcomed In India

A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. President Donald Trump’s declaration that he was taking the antimalarial drug of dubious effectiveness to help fend off the coronavirus will be welcomed in India. Trump's previous endorsement of hydroxychloroquine catalyzed a tremendous shift in the South Asian country, spurring the world’s largest producer of the drug to make much more of it, prescribe it for front-line health workers treating cases of the coronavirus and deploy it as a diplomatic tool, despite mounting evidence against using the drug for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)