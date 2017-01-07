(AP) – The Trump White House no habla español.

Well, un poquito.

President Donald Trump’s White House is all but ignoring Spanish speakers despite Trump’s robust online presence in English.

His administration has yet to offer a Spanish White House website.

It’s eliminated the position of director of Hispanic media outreach.

And its Spanish-language Twitter account is heavy with English text and features sloppy translations.

Helen Aguirre Ferre is the White House director of media affairs. She says it took the Obama administration nine months to launch its Spanish-language website. And she says Spanish-language media have lots of opportunities to participate in news briefings and other events with their English-language counterparts.