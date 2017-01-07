Home NATIONAL Trump’s White House Is All But Ignoring Spanish Speakers
Trump’s White House Is All But Ignoring Spanish Speakers
NATIONAL
0

Trump’s White House Is All But Ignoring Spanish Speakers

0
0
404page
now viewing

Trump’s White House Is All But Ignoring Spanish Speakers

920×920
now playing

Michigan's Legal Bills For Flint Water Crisis Top $14M

gaymarriagehands1
now playing

Texas Court Questions Right Of Benefits For Gay Spouses

110816+voting+florida+generic
now playing

Texas Will Give Public Info To Trump Voter Fraud Commission

usps_1200x675
now playing

Ex-South Texas Postal Worker Gets Prison For Taking Bribes

d6c7a671-93d2-421b-8b41-cbe3cb14da31-medium16x9_1280x720_80325C00CTWRM
now playing

Border Patrol Agent Admits Helping Stage Drug Seizures

MegaFest_Preps_6p_062717
now playing

Megafest Returns To Dallas, Draws Thousands Of Visitors

304c42c66df843b99631d764a42a3a09-780×459
now playing

Pilot Said Engine Failed Before Fiery Freeway Crash

us-military-reuters759
now playing

More Time Allowed For Review Of New Transgender Enlistments

32419240-32419240
now playing

Nevada Launches Sales Of Legal Recreational Marijuana

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

The Latest: Little Rock Club Shooting Followed Violent Week

(AP) – The Trump White House no habla español.

Well, un poquito.

President Donald Trump’s White House is all but ignoring Spanish speakers despite Trump’s robust online presence in English.

His administration has yet to offer a Spanish White House website.

It’s eliminated the position of director of Hispanic media outreach.

And its Spanish-language Twitter account is heavy with English text and features sloppy translations.

Helen Aguirre Ferre is the White House director of media affairs. She says it took the Obama administration nine months to launch its Spanish-language website. And she says Spanish-language media have lots of opportunities to participate in news briefings and other events with their English-language counterparts.

Related posts:

  1. White House Reporter Says He’s Tired Of Being Bullied
  2. Trump Accepts Invitation To Visit South Korea
  3. UNHCR Hopes For ‘generous’ US Refugee Policy
  4. Trump Tweets Back At ‘Morning Joe’
Related Posts
920×920

Michigan’s Legal Bills For Flint Water Crisis Top $14M

Danny Castillon 0
304c42c66df843b99631d764a42a3a09-780×459

Pilot Said Engine Failed Before Fiery Freeway Crash

Danny Castillon 0
us-military-reuters759

More Time Allowed For Review Of New Transgender Enlistments

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video