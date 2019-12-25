NATIONAL

Trumps Wish Americans ‘Merry Christmas’ As They Mark Holiday

By 46 views
0
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) – President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended a music-filled Christmas Eve service at a Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated church before celebrating the holiday with dinner in the ballroom of his private club.

The pastor of Family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida, Jimmy Scroggins, welcomed the Trumps as they arrived moments into the Candlelight Christmas Celebration service. Earlier Tuesday, Trump called members of the military from his private club to offer holiday greetings. For her part, Mrs. Trump answered calls from children across the country as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation NORAD Tracks Santa program.

CO Bank Robber Tosses Money In Air, Shouts Merry Christmas

Previous article

Afghan Official Says Taliban Abducted 26 Peace Activists

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL