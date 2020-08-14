Trump’s Younger Brother, Robert, Is Hospitalized In New York

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins then real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House. The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday. (AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File)

(AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York. White House spokesperson Judd Deere says the president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday. Trump was already scheduled to visit his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday. The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalized. Robert Trump recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family seeking to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece Mary titled “Too Much and Never Enough.”