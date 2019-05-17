LOCALTRENDING

Trustees Vow No Teacher Layoffs Despite Vote To Close 3 Schools

Brownsville school trustees are promising all students will be accommodated and no teachers will lose their jobs following their decision to close three elementary schools. At a special meeting last night, the school board voted 6-1 to close Longoria, Resaca, and Victoria Heights elementary schools.

Board members heard emotional pleas from more than a dozen parents to keep the schools open. But the trustees pointed to district analysis showing a 10-year trend of declining enrollment at the schools, and data showing it’s no longer cost-effective to keep them open.

