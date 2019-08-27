NATIONALTRENDING

TS Dorian Continues Trek To The Northwest

The center of Tropical Storm Dorian is moving farther to the north. The National Hurricane Center reports the storm is located about 370 miles east-southeast of Puerto Rico and still has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles-per-hour. It is moving to the west-northwest at 13 miles-per-hour.

Dorian is expected to strengthen into a Hurricane as it passes near Puerto Rico tomorrow. Hurricane Watches and Tropical Storm Warnings are up for the island as well as for portions of the Dominican Republic.

