TSC Calls On Judge To Set Aside Multi-Million Dollar Judgement

Texas Southmost College has filed a motion asking that the multi-million dollar judgment awarded to fired TSC president Lily Tercero be thrown out.

In the court motion reported by the Brownsville Herald, TSC asks Brownsville federal judge Fernando Rodriguez to vacate what it calls the “excessive” $13.1 million judgment awarded last month, saying the evidence doesn’t support the verdict. Tercero was fired in September of 2016.

TSC trustees had accused her of obtaining a windstorm insurance policy without board approval, and for failing to inform trustees about a pending suspension of the college’s nursing program, among other things. But a federal jury ruled last November that Tercero’s termination hearing was a sham and that trustees had pre-determined her fate. The jury awarded Tercero damages for lost earnings as well as for diminished earning capacity and mental anguish.