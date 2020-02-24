TSTC Rolls Out Mobile Welding Training Truck

With welding jobs expected to be in great demand soon in the Lower Valley, Texas State Technical College in Harlingen is taking the training to those who want it. TSTC has acquired a mobile welding training unit that can provide full basic and advance training to welding students anywhere. The unit is an 18-wheeler with a 53-foot trailer equipped with 8 welding booths and a classroom.

TSTC Workforce Training director Victor Blalack says the training is customized to meet the needs of industries in the Valley. So he says it’s appropriate that the mobile unit will begin at the Port of Brownsville to train workers whose skills will be vital in the construction of three proposed liquefied natural gas terminals.