TSU Wants Students To Get Involved In Dem Debates

Texas Southern University officials are interested in getting the student body involved in the third Democratic presidential debate in September.

TSU President Dr. Austin Lane says one goal is to have as many students attend the event as possible. TSU has an allotment of tickets and will distribute some to students. Beyond just showing up, the school wants its students to participate in internships, to be runners, and to work in spin rooms after the debate.

The historically black college will host the event on September 12th and 13th.