Home WORLD Tsunami Toll Now 429 Dead, Thousands Homeless
WORLD
0

Tsunami Toll Now 429 Dead, Thousands Homeless

0
0

Tsunami Toll Now 429 Dead, Thousands Homeless

US Says 8-Year-Old Guatemalan Boy Has Died In Custody

Man Faces 4 Counts For Crash That Hurt Officers

O'Rourke Seeks Help After ICE Drops Migrants At Bus Station

Texas Adds To Population But Growth Rate Slowing Down

Amnesty Says 37 Killed In Sudan's Anti-Government Protests

20 Hurt In Germany As Horse Carriages Collide On Christmas

Pope's Christmas Wish Is "fraternity"

Trump: 'Nothing new' On Shutdown, 'need border security'

Steve Mnuchin
now playing

Trump: 'I do' Have Confidence Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Offers Holiday Greetings To US Troops

(AP) – The death toll from the tsunami that hit Indonesian islands without warning Saturday night has passed 420 with more than 1,400 people injured.  Thousands of people were left homeless when the waves smashed homes on coastal areas of western Java and southern Sumatra.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the death toll had climbed to 429 on Tuesday and at least 128 were missing.  Military troops, government personnel and volunteers were searching along debris-strewn beaches. Where victims were found, body bags were laid out, and weeping relatives identified the dead.

Related posts:

  1. 2 Women Slain, Gunman Dead In Shootings
Related Posts

Amnesty Says 37 Killed In Sudan’s Anti-Government Protests

jsalinas 0

20 Hurt In Germany As Horse Carriages Collide On Christmas

jsalinas 0

Pope’s Christmas Wish Is “fraternity”

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video