Tucker Carlson To Fill Bill O'Reilly's Slot
Tucker Carlson To Fill Bill O'Reilly's Slot

TUCKER CARLSON
Tucker Carlson To Fill Bill O'Reilly's Slot

Bill O'Reilly

(AP) – Fox News Channel says “Tucker Carlson Tonight” will begin airing an hour earlier to fill the time slot vacated by Bill O’Reilly, who lost his job Wednesday after allegations that he sexually harassed women.

Starting Monday, Carlson’s show will be followed at 9 p.m. EDT by “The Five,” relocating from its afternoon slot.  “The Five” will be replaced at 5 p.m. EDT by a one-hour program hosted by Eric Bolling, to debut May 1. Next week, “Special Report with Bret Baier” will fill the 5-to-7-p.m. timeslot.  At 7 p.m. EDT, Martha MacCullum remains in place.

The departed O’Reilly’s “The Factor” will continue through this week with Dana Perino hosting Wednesday and Thursday night, and Greg Gutfield on Friday.  Rounding out the Fox prime-time lineup, “Hannity” remains at 10 p.m. EDT.

