Home NATIONAL Tucson Restaurant Shooter Identified As City Fire Captain
Tucson Restaurant Shooter Identified As City Fire Captain
NATIONAL
0

Tucson Restaurant Shooter Identified As City Fire Captain

0
0
poster_a9c56e4f68554243a65a6a593dbcf48e_58344237_ver1_0_640_480
now viewing

Tucson Restaurant Shooter Identified As City Fire Captain

WalmartSign
now playing

Professor Sues Wal-Mart Over 'Clean Toilets' Description

EP-304169968
now playing

Christians Celebrate Easter Across Conflict-Torn Mideast

untitled
now playing

Legislators Target British Citizenship Of Assad's Wife

b2da700e-7753-4d4c-875a-71c0f6b057fd-large16x9_1280x960_60818P00QQUUT
now playing

Houston School District To Pay $300K For Special Ed Audit

scam_call_stock-800×350
now playing

Suburban Chicago Man Pleads Guilty In Call Center Scheme

Tax_Day_Rallies_96341_jpg-25641
now playing

Tax Day Demonstrators Demand Trump Release Taxes

f2f14414897e4f88a8ea79d9fb1728de-780×576
now playing

Wait Is Over For April The Giraffe, YouTube Star And New Mom

maxresdefault
now playing

Veteran Event Planner Is New White House Social Secretary

568ca7bb-753c-4e05-a15c-a10eac9f8836-large16x9_1280x960_61115P00QORHL
now playing

New York State Allots $1M To Create Hate Crimes Task Force

NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TEST
now playing

South Korea: North Korea Missile Test Ends In Failure

(AP) – Authorities say the shooter in a murder-suicide inside a restaurant at an upscale Tucson mall was a Tucson Fire Department captain.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 60-year-old Frederick Bair fired multiple rounds in the Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Friday night, killing one man and wounding a woman before turning the gun on himself. Sheriff’s department spokesman Cody Gress late Saturday said the woman was Bair’s ex-wife, 57-year-old Mary Jo Bair. She was shot in the leg and was expected to recover.

Gress identified the other man as 65-year-old Eliot Cobb.

Deputies said Bair and Cobb were already dead when they arrived at the busy restaurant in the La Encantada mall.

Related posts:

  1. Domestic Violence Sparks Murder-Suicide In Donna-Area Home
  2. McAllen Woman Jailed In Intoxication Hit-And-Run Death
  3. Wildlife Conservationists Sue Over Proposed Border Wall
  4. Judge To Hear Arguments Against Trump Sanctuary City Order
Related Posts
WalmartSign

Professor Sues Wal-Mart Over ‘Clean Toilets’ Description

Danny Castillon 0
scam_call_stock-800×350

Suburban Chicago Man Pleads Guilty In Call Center Scheme

Danny Castillon 0
Tax_Day_Rallies_96341_jpg-25641

Tax Day Demonstrators Demand Trump Release Taxes

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video