Tuesday Is ‘RGV Day’ At The State Capitol

A delegation from across the Rio Grande Valley will be at the state Capitol Tuesday for RGV Day at the Legislature. Members of the group will spend the day meeting with state lawmakers to detail the Valley’s legislative agenda.

The delegation will be pressing them to support bills that would improve health care funding, education and workforce training, transportation and border crossing infrastructure, among many others.

The delegation is made up of county and city officials, along with business, economic development, and educational leaders, as well as folks from non-profit groups in both the Lower and Upper Valley.