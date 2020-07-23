Tuesday Morning Shutting Two Of It’s Four Stores In The Valley

There will soon be two fewer Tuesday Morning stores in the Valley. The Dallas-based home retailer is releasing a list of store closures, and its store in Harlingen at Dixieland Corners and its McAllen Pavilion store are on the list.

They are among 130 stores being closed as part of Tuesday Morning’s bankruptcy filing in May – an action the retailer says it took as a result of the economic fallout from the spread of the coronavirus. The Tuesday Morning stores in Brownsville and South Padre Island will remain open.